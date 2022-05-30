Ben White pulls out of England’s Nations League squad through injury

White will stay with the Gunners for treatment.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 30 May 2022 14:57
Ben White will no longer join up with England ahead of next month’s Nations League games (Steven Paston/PA)
Ben White will no longer join up with England ahead of next month’s Nations League games (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal defender Ben White has pulled out of the England squad through injury.

The centre-back, who has four caps, will no longer join up with Gareth Southgate’s men ahead of next month’s Nations League games.

He will stay at the Gunners for treatment while Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier and James Ward-Prowse will arrive on Tuesday, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold following Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The majority of the squad met at St George’s Park on Monday ahead of a double header against Hungary and games with Germany and Italy.

Recommended

Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon will also miss England Under-21s’ Euro 2023 qualifiers after pulling out injured.

The Young Lions face the Czech Republic on Friday and also play Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in