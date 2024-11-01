Arsenal to test Gabriel’s fitness ahead of Newcastle clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal could be boosted by the availability of centre-back Gabriel for Saturday’s Premier League game at Newcastle.

The Brazil international, who was forced off with a knee injury during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, will be in contention to feature at St James’ Park, subject to successfully completing a training session on Friday.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is also awaiting news on Ben White, who lasted the full 90 minutes against Arne Slot’s Reds but has not trained since.

William Saliba is in line to return to top-flight action following a one-match ban to ease Arsenal’s defensive issues but Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain sidelined, in addition to captain Martin Odegaard.

Speaking of Gabriel, Arteta said: “We have a training session today. If he can complete that he will be available.

“He hasn’t had any training sessions yet but if he’s able to do that today he will be available in the squad.

“Riccy and Martin are out definitely.

“With Ben, we don’t know yet because he hasn’t trained yet. He could not train, he could not get involved, so let’s wait and see if he’s available or not.”