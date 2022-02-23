Ajax will travel to Benfica on Wednesday night in the Champions League and Sebastien Haller will look to extend his scoring streak.

He scored 10 times in the group stage and became just the second player ever to score in each of the six group matches. The first player to do was Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Before the competition if you asked me if I would score that many goals of course I would say no,” Haller told Ajax TV. “I was happy with one already. I score one goal in the Champions League and my life is done.

“Ten is ok, it’s a good number because we created a lot of chances. I could have scored even more but 10 is a really great number.”

He is one goal ahead of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and could end up as the tournament’s highest scorer this campaign.

But how can fans watch and when is kick-off? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday, 23 February at the Estádio da Luz.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch the fixture on BT Sport 3 and subscribers can also steam the game on BT’s website and app.

Team news

Benfica don’t have any injuries or suspensions to trouble their selection but they do have five players who will be walking on egg shells.Julian Weigl, Nicolas Otamendi, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo will all be suspended for the second leg if they pick up a booking.

Ajax, however, could be without star man Jurrien Timber through injury and Brian Brobbey and Maarten Stekelenburg are still out of contention

Predicted line-ups

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Lazaro, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Taarabt, Weigl, Everton; Yaremchuk, Nunez

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Martinez, Blind; Alvarez, Klaassen; Antony, Berghuis, Tadic; Haller

Odds

Benfica - 10/3

Draw - 11/4

Ajax - 3/4

Prediction

Both clubs are underdogs in the competition as a whole but against each other it could go either way. Benfica may have the home advantage but Ajax are building well and their performances have shown promise. Benfica 1-2 Ajax.