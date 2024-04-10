Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Benfica have cancelled away fans’ tickets for their home Europa League clash against Olympique de Marseille on Thursday after being warned of potential violence by authorities.

Portugal’s Benfica host Marseille in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, with the second leg taking place at the Stade Velodrome in France later this month.

Last week, French authorities barred Benfica fans from attending the second leg.

In a joint statement on Sunday, both clubs urged authorities from both countries to allow the presence of fans at the two matches.

On Tuesday, Benfica cancelled the tickets already issued and purchased by Marseille fans for the first leg encounter.

The Portuguese club said they had been warned by authorities of a threat to public order “namely through the perpetration of acts of violence associated with sport involving fans of both clubs, as well as with the security forces.”

Benfica added that the authorities’ decision to ban fans “jeopardises the spirit of the European competitions by depriving them of the presence of the fans of Marseille and Benfica.”

In a statement, Marseille said they would do “everything in its power in the interests of its supporters to ensure that they attend Thursday’s match in Lisbon.

“OM will continue its efforts until it has won the case for its supporters, whose behaviour has been exemplary this season in the European Cup.”

Marseille’s matches have often been marred by fan violence.

Olympique Lyonnais manager Fabio Grosso suffered a serious eye injury when their bus was attacked by Marseille fans on its way to Stade Velodrome in October.

In 2022, a Europa Conference League semi-final between Olympique Marseille and Feyenoord was preceded by violent clashes between fans of both clubs.