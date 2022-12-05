Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jury in trial of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy retires

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Pat Hurst
Monday 05 December 2022 15:12
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arriving at Chester Crown Court last month (Peter Powell/PA).
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arriving at Chester Crown Court last month (Peter Powell/PA).
(PA Wire)

The jury in the trial of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has retired to consider their verdicts.

Mendy, 28, and his co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, have been on trial at Chester Crown Court since August 10, accused of multiple sex offences against young women.

Both men deny all offences.

Judge Steven Everett, the Recorder of Chester, told the eight men and four women on the jury that if verdicts had not been reached this week, with the court not sitting on Friday or the following week, they will come back to court on December 19 to continue deliberations.

“There is no pressure of time,” he added. “Don’t feel under any pressure.”

Recommended

Prosecutors claim Mendy was a sexual “predator” of young women, who were raped or sexually assaulted during post-nightclubbing “after parties” at his £4.7m home, The Spinney, near Prestbury in Cheshire.

Matturie is alleged to have been the footballer’s friend and “fixer”, who arranged for women to attend the parties after nights spent drinking in VIP lounges at Manchester nightclubs.

Thirteen women had accused the defendants of sexual offences.

Part way through the trial, the judge ordered the jury to find the defendants not guilty on all charges relating to one of the women, after a “sex video” emerged of her having “willing” sex with Matturie at a time she claimed he had raped her.

Mendy told the jury he now regretted his partying lifestyle, but denied ever forcing any woman into sex.

Matturie did not go into the witness box, but also denies any wrongdoing.

Both defendants say any sex with women was consensual.

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Recommended

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

The trial continues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in