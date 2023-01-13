Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City has released a statement following a verdict in the Benjamin Mendy trial.

The Frenchman has been cleared of sex attacks on four women, as jurors failed to reach verdicts on two others following a six-month trial.

The 28-year-old sitting in the dock at Chester Crown Court, covered his face with both hands, gently rocking back and forth, as the jury foreman repeated "not guilty" to six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to four young women or teenagers.

"Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today, where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges. The jury is hung on two charges and the trial is now over," a statement added shortly after.

"Given there are open matters related to this case, the Club is not in a position to comment further at this time."

The unanimous verdicts were delivered on Wednesday by the seven men and four women on the jury, one juror having been discharged earlier for medical reasons.

The verdicts could not be reported until jurors concluded considering the remaining two counts, after they were given a majority direction by Judge Steven Everett, meaning he would accept a 10-1 majority on any verdict.

But after 14 days of deliberation, jurors could not reach verdicts on Mendy's alleged attempted rape of a woman, 29, in 2018 and the rape of another woman, 24, in October 2020.

Judge Everett discharged the jury on Friday, ending the trial.

Any decision on a re-trial on those outstanding charges is pending.

Additional reporting by PA