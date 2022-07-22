Jump to content
Benjamin Pavard: Manchester United and Chelsea ‘battling over Bayern Munich defender’

The 26-year-old is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 22 July 2022 07:28
Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is reportedly in the middle of a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

What the papers say

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is reportedly in the middle of a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea. The Sun, citing French outlet L’Equipe, says both Premier League rivals are tracking the 26-year-old, who is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo has been offered up to Manchester City, according to the i. The 26-year-old could serve as a potential alternative to Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, who is believed to be one of the club’s primary transfer targets.

Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Daily Mail says West Ham manager David Moyes has marked Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz as a top target for the club in this window. Burnley’s Dwight McNeil has also been floated as an option to bolster the Hammers up-front, but Brereton Diaz is the preferred man.

The paper also reports Newcastle are keeping a close eye on 19-year-old RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko.

Players to watch

Luis Suarez in action for Atletico Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Luis Suarez: Sky Sports Germany says Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a move for the veteran Uruguay striker.

Aymeric Laporte: Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Barcelona are lining up the Manchester City defender as an alternative to Jules Kounde.

