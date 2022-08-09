RB Leipzig beat Manchester United to Benjamin Sesko transfer

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko in the latest high-profile deal between the sister clubs.

The 19-year-old Slovenia international will stay with the Austrian champions this season before starting a five-year contract with Leipzig next summer.

Manchester United were one of a number of clubs interested in Sesko but Leipzig have won the race.

"Benjamin Sesko is one of Europe's best young talents and has a great amount of potential," Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell said in a club statement.

Sesko joins a stellar list of deals between the two clubs which were both owned by drinks firm Red Bull until 2017 when Uefa intervened over integrity concerns in the Champions League.

The company retains strong links to Salzburg, including as shirt sponsor.

Naby Keita, current Bayern Munich teammates Marcel Sabitzer and Dayot Upamecano, and Dominik Szoboszlai all previously moved to Leipzig after being developed at Salzburg.

Both Leipzig, which placed fourth in the Bundesliga last season, and Salzburg are in the Champions League and could end up in the same group when the draw is made on 25 August in Istanbul.