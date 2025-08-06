Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have submitted a first offer worth up to €85m for Benjamin Sesko as they battle with Newcastle for the RB Leipzig striker.

Earlier on Monday, Newcastle submitted their second offer for Sesko, worth €80m plus a further €10m in potential add-ons, in the hope of getting a deal over the line after seeing their first bid rejected. Newcastle want to secure a replacement striker for manager Eddie Howe as Liverpool pursue Alexander Isak, his top goalscorer last season.

But The Independent understands that Manchester United are convinced Sesko would prefer a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park. United had been cautious, reluctant to get into a bidding war, but have now played their hand with an offer of €75m plus €10m in add-ons.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to bolster his attacking line, with Rasmus Hojlund’s future uncertain. The Slovenia international, 22, has long been on the club’s radar but is also a target of Newcastle, who missed out on Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool and have an unsettled star in Isak.

Manchester United have joined the battle for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Archive )

Amorim’s side had looked at Liam Delap earlier in the summer, only for the Ipswich striker to favour a move to Chelsea. They are still considering Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as an alternative if Newcastle win the battle for Sesko.

The Red Devils are returning from the United States after taking part in the Premier League Summer Series, having so far made two key summer acquisitions. Matheus Cunha joined from Wolves in a £62.5m deal last month, with Bryan Mbeumo last week following in a move that could cost up to £71m after protracted negotiations with Brentford.

Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent switch. The club are still trying to shift Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia.