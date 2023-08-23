Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bernardo Silva has signed a three-year deal to stay at Manchester City after Pep Guardiola succeeded in his campaign to keep the much-wanted midfielder.

The Portugal international attracted interest from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi Pro-League this summer, but City persuaded him to put pen to paper on a contract extension.

The former Monaco player’s previous deal was due to expire in 2025, and Guardiola said it was his “dream” that Silva would finalise a longer contract.

And Silva said: “I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here. Winning the treble last season was extremely special, and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion. Success makes you want even more.

“This is my seventh season playing for Manchester City now and it has been a dream in terms of what we have achieved, the prospects of what we can still do. In six years, we have won five Premier Leagues, one Champions League and all of the Cups. I couldn’t have it much better to be honest.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Bernardo has been exceptional during his time at the Etihad, so we’re delighted that he has signed a contract extension with the club. His quality and technical ability is fantastic – and alongside his hard work and professionalism, he has become one of the best players in the world.

“Bernardo was so important in our treble-winning season, and we are sure he can help deliver even more trophies in the next few years.”