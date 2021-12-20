Football rumours: Bernardo Silva set for new Manchester City deal

The playmaker could see his wages boosted to £300,000 a week.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 December 2021 07:15
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva could get a new deal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manchester City are set to reward Bernardo Silva with a bumper new deal, according to The Sun. The Portugal international had been linked with an Etihad exit in the summer but has been a key part of Pep Guardiola’s side this season. And the 27-year-old could reportedly now see his weekly earnings rise to £300,000 a week with the Premier League leaders.

Newcastle are said to have their sights set on boosting their attacking options, with The Sun writing Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is on their radar. Martial’s agent has revealed his client is looking to leave Old Trafford, and it is claimed Eddie Howe’s side could land the Frenchman on a £6million loan deal until the end of the season.

The same paper claims Juan Mata could leave Manchester United and return to his homeland. The Spaniard has been linked with a free transfer to Barcelona at the end of the season, unless the two clubs can reach an agreement to make the move work in January.

Chelsea are reportedly searching for left-back cover. The Mail claims Thomas Tuchel has asked for another player to boost his left side in Ben Chilwell’s absence, with AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez said to be among his top targets.

Erling Haaland: Real Madrid are interested in the Leeds-born Norway international, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has told Bild.

Edin Dzeko: The former Manchester City striker has been linked with joining Newcastle from Inter Milan by The Sun.

