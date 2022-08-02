Fulham sign Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on three-year deal
The 30-year-old Germany international made 125 appearances for the Gunners
German international keeper Bernd Leno has completed his move to promoted Fulham from Arsenal after signing a three-year contract.
The Cottagers, who have the option of a further 12 months, have agreed a deal reportedly worth up to £8million for the 30-year-old, for whom the Gunners paid around £20million when they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2018.
Leno, who lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale last season, told FFCtv: “It feels amazing to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team.
“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time, but in the end we made it and that’s the most important thing.”
Leno, who had 304 games for Leverkusen under his belt by the time he arrived in North London, kept 37 clean sheets in his 125 appearances for Arsenal.
Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said: “Bernd Leno is the goalkeeper whom we have pursued steadfastly throughout this transfer window, and we’re very excited that we’ve reached a transfer agreement and he’s now fully committed to Fulham.
“He has played at the highest level, and he’ll bring this experience and his leadership to our team. He’ll be a great addition to [head coach] Marco’s [Silva] squad, who are all excited for the season ahead.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies