Besiktas fans throw toys onto pitch in support of those affected by earthquakes

Besiktas fans threw toys onto the pitch during their game against Antalyaspor in support of those affected by earthquakes in Turkey.

The Turkish Super League match stopped in the 17th second of the fourth minute and toys rained down from the stands to be donated to children affected by those earthquakes.

Nearly 48,000 have died as a result of the disaster on February 6 when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria and former Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu was later confirmed as one of the victims.

Following the game’s restart, the teams played out a 0-0 draw as Besiktas moved into third in the table.

Besiktas said: “Our fans organised a meaningful event called ‘this toy is my friend’ during our A team’s football match with Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park in order to give morale to the children affected by the earthquake that stifled our country.

“Our fans, to give morale to the children in the earthquake zone, in the 17th second of the fourth minute of the match threw scarves, hats and cuddly toys on the Vodafone Park pitch.

“We would like to thank our fans for their meaningful event.”