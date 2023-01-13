Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Beth Mead’s mother June dies following ‘long and brave battle’ against cancer

Mead’s mother watched her won the European Championship at Wembley last year.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 13 January 2023 13:47
England’s Beth Mead celebrates with friends and family in the stands following the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.
England’s Beth Mead celebrates with friends and family in the stands following the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022.
(PA Wire)

England forward Beth Mead has paid tribute to her “beautiful, kind and funny mum” following her death from ovarian cancer.

The Arsenal player took to social media to confirm that her mother June Mead had “passed away peacefully” last Saturday.

Beth Mead posted on Instagram and Twitter: “Thought long and hard about what to write but there will never be any words that will do justice.

“At 1am on the 7th of Jan, our beautiful, kind, funny Mum & Wife passed away after a long & brave battle against Ovarian Cancer.

Recommended

“She was surrounded by myself, my brother & dad as she passed away peacefully.

“Our hearts are broken, there will be a piece missing forever but heaven has now gained a special angel.

“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. I’m sad that you are gone, but I’m more grateful for the time we had together.

“Our family would appreciate some privacy during this difficult time. We love you lots, forever & always. RIP Mama.”

Alongside the tribute Mead posted a variety of pictures of her mother, with some showing her mum supporting the Lioness at last year’s European Championship, which England won after beating Germany in the final at Wembley.

Recommended

Although Mead’s season has been cut short due to an ACL injury, the 27-year-old has been recognised for her contributions on the pitch.

In December she won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year and was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list, with her performances also earning a nomination for the Best FIFA Women’s Player award.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in