Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England pair Sarina Wiegman and Beth Mead shortlisted for Uefa awards

The Lionesses claimed a first major trophy earlier this month by winning Euro 2022

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 17 August 2022 14:37
Comments
Beth Mead and Sarina Wiegman have been shortlisted for UEFA awards (Joe Giddens/PA)
Beth Mead and Sarina Wiegman have been shortlisted for UEFA awards (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

England boss Sarina Wiegman and striker Beth Mead have been shortlisted for top Uefa awards.

Wiegman has been nominated for the Uefa Women’s Coach of the Year award alongside Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sonia Bompastor, manager of Champions League winners Lyon.

The Dutch native masterminded a first major trophy for the Lionesses last month when England beat Germany in the Wembley final to win Euro 2022.

Arsenal striker Mead is in the running for the Uefa Women’s Player of the Year award.

Mead, who was last week named as a nominee for the Ballon d’Or Feminin prize, was the top scorer at Euro 2022 and named player of the tournament.

Recommended

The 27-year-old will be up against Wolfsburg and Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf and Spain’s Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas.

The top three nominees were voted for by a jury consisting of the coaches who were at Euro 2022 and in the group stages of last season’s Champions League.

Journalists selected by the European Sports Media were also part of the jury.

The award winners will be announced at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place in Istanbul on August 25.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in