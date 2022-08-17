England pair Sarina Wiegman and Beth Mead shortlisted for Uefa awards
The Lionesses claimed a first major trophy earlier this month by winning Euro 2022
England boss Sarina Wiegman and striker Beth Mead have been shortlisted for top Uefa awards.
Wiegman has been nominated for the Uefa Women’s Coach of the Year award alongside Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sonia Bompastor, manager of Champions League winners Lyon.
The Dutch native masterminded a first major trophy for the Lionesses last month when England beat Germany in the Wembley final to win Euro 2022.
Arsenal striker Mead is in the running for the Uefa Women’s Player of the Year award.
Mead, who was last week named as a nominee for the Ballon d’Or Feminin prize, was the top scorer at Euro 2022 and named player of the tournament.
The 27-year-old will be up against Wolfsburg and Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf and Spain’s Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas.
The top three nominees were voted for by a jury consisting of the coaches who were at Euro 2022 and in the group stages of last season’s Champions League.
Journalists selected by the European Sports Media were also part of the jury.
The award winners will be announced at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place in Istanbul on August 25.
