England Women were in record-breaking mood as they thrashed Latvia 20-0 in their World Cup qualifier in Doncaster on Wednesday.

Striker Ellen White broke England Women’s all-time scoring record as the team recorded their biggest ever competitive victory.

White scored twice early on in the World Cup qualifier to take her level with and then past Kelly Smith’s mark of 46 goals, before completing her hat-trick shortly after the break.

She was one of four hat-trick-scorers on the night - Lauren Hemp netted four times, while Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo also registered trebles.

Beth England notched a brace, and there were also goals from Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, with a penalty, Jess Carter, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs on a historic evening for the Lionesses, who were 8-0 up at half-time.

The result smashed their previous record competitive win of 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

Here, we look at the numbers behind their victory.

48 – Ellen White’s new England record goals total following her hat-trick in the rout.

Ellen White became England’s record goalscorer during the Latvia drubbing (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

4 – Number of players who hit hat-tricks. Lauren Hemp netted four times while White, Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo all grabbed three.

10 – Different players to get on the scoresheet. Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jess Carter, Bethany England Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs were the other players to strike.

Played: 6

Won: 6

Goals for: 53

Goals against: 0

6 – Assists in the game for Stanway.

53 – The total number of goals England have now scored, without reply, in winning the opening six matches of their World Cup qualifying campaign.