Billy Gilmour makes the right impression on Steve Clarke

The Scotland boss knows the Brighton midfielder wants regular first team football.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 13 September 2022 15:41
Billy Gilmour is now at Brighton (PA)
Steve Clarke noted Billy Gilmour’s peculiar predicament after naming him in the Scotland squad for the Nations League matches against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland.

The 21-year-old midfielder moved to Brighton from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £9million on deadline day before boss Graham Potter moved to Stamford Bridge a week later to replace Thomas Tuchel.

At a media conference at Hampden Park, Clarke light-heartedly said: “He’s not very lucky, Billy, is he?” before backing his highly-rated player. “I think Billy was set in his own mind that he wanted to play more football.

“He didn’t feel he was going to get that chance at Chelsea and obviously football can change very quickly, as Billy has found out.

Steve Clarke rates Billy Gilmour (PA)
“But he has everything to play for at Brighton, they are going to appoint a new manager and it will be down to Billy, his performances in training and matches will dictate whether or not he gets picked to play for Brighton.

“We have him in the squad and we can give him a little bit of comfort when he comes up.

“I know Billy well, he is a good character and he is determined to make a big career in football.

“We know he is one for us and we will give him all the support we can.”

