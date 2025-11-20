Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Birmingham City has unveiled ambitious plans for a new 62,000-seat stadium, a project valued at a staggering £2.5 billion, which aims to propel the club and city towards "greatness."

The second-tier English football club, which counts NFL star Tom Brady as a minority shareholder and US financier Tom Wagner as chairman, stated the venue would be the "beating heart" of Birmingham.

The proposed "Birmingham City Powerhouse Stadium”, featuring 12 giant chimneys, is slated for Bordesley Park, East Birmingham, with completion targeted for the 2030-31 season.

Wagner, speaking at the unveiling, declared: "Together we are putting the city and the club on trajectory towards greatness," adding it would be a "beacon of excellence for Birmingham on the global stage."

open image in gallery Tom Wagner explains Birmingham City's stadium plans ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

The stadium itself carries a £1.2 billion price tag, with the remaining funds allocated for essential infrastructure upgrades.

A promotional video showcasing the vision included Brady and former Birmingham City player Jude Bellingham, who simply responded "wow" to the designs. Brady added that fans are "in for a blast" and predicted the stadium would attract the "biggest music stars."

Currently competing in the second tier of English football, these plans underscore the owners' significant ambitions for the club, who last played in the Premier League in 2011, the same year they secured the League Cup by beating Arsenal in the final – one of only two major trophies in Birmingham’s 150-year history.

Birmingham secured promotion from League One last season after being relegated the previous year, and they sit 11th in the Championship table after taking 21 points from their opening 15 matches of the current campaign.

They are just four points outside the play-off spots and will look to close the gap when they host Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The stadium design is a collaboration between Heatherwick Studio and Manica Architecture.