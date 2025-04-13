Darren Ferguson toasts record-breaking Peterborough after EFL Trophy success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Darren Ferguson toasted his record-breaking Peterborough team after an inspired display by teenager Harley Mills helped them register a shock 2-0 victory over Birmingham in the Vertu Trophy final at Wembley.

The all-conquering Blues had sealed promotion from Sky Bet League One with an away win at Posh on Tuesday before they clinched the title on Saturday – after Wrexham dropped points – but they were stunned by two former Aston Villa players in London.

Firstly, ex-Villa trainee Mills struck a wonderful free-kick in the 15th minute before his cross led to a superb second from Hector Kyprianou on the stroke of half-time, and one-time Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer then stood strong amid a Birmingham onslaught during the final exchanges.

Peterborough navigated 11 minutes of stoppage-time to become the first club to win this tournament back-to-back and Ferguson – who lifted silverware for a fourth time at Posh – celebrated being the first manager to win the English Football League Trophy on three occasions.

“Yeah, we’ve made a bit of history. We knew we had to give a really top performance and I felt the players did that,” Ferguson told Sky Sports.

“Birmingham are a top team. They are one of the best teams that League One has seen and you have to congratulate them, they’ve won the league but today was our day.

“Maybe Tuesday was a good game for us because they didn’t blow us, which they’ve done to many teams but we were well in the game and I think the lads took belief from that.

“We just said we’ve got to turn up and be the best version of us. Today we were.”

Ferguson was also relieved 19-year-old Mills was stubborn enough to take the early free-kick.

He added: “Kwame (Poku) wanted to take it and I was screaming, ‘let Harley take it’, because he’s fantastic at free-kicks. His deliveries are on the money all the time and fantastic.

“No, it wasn’t my decision. Kwame is good at many things, but not that.

“For the kid (Harley), he’s come through the academy, scored at Wembley, a fantastic day for the boy.”

Birmingham were left to lick their wounds, 24 hours after the League One title had been sealed, but boss Chris Davies vowed they would grow from defeat at Wembley.

“It wasn’t our best day. It was obviously Peterborough’s day, so firstly congratulates to Peterborough,” Davies said.

“Suffering is part of life, part of football and you have to feel it, take your medicine, grow from it and learn from it.

“We’re suffering because we’ve come to Wembley with all our fans and lost and that’s going to hurt obviously, but we do have to grow from it and we will do.”