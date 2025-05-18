Yves Bissouma praises Ange Postecoglou for protecting Tottenham in tough times

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has praised head coach Ange Postecoglou for shielding the squad during a turbulent season, culminating in their Europa League final appearance.

Despite a record-breaking number of Premier League defeats, surpassing the 19 losses suffered in both the 1993-94 and 2003-04 seasons, Postecoglou has consistently refrained from blaming his players.

A significant injury crisis, spanning from November to March, undoubtedly hampered Spurs’ domestic campaign.

However, the team has rallied in the Europa League, overcoming AZ Alkmaar, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bodo/Glimt to secure a place in Wednesday's final against Manchester United. This resilience, Bissouma suggests, is a testament to Postecoglou's leadership.

“It’s never changed, never changed. We have a good relationship,” Bissouma said of Postecoglou.

“He’s like a dad or uncle for us. He’s always trying to make us understand what he really wants.

“For us, he’s Ange, he’s him. He’s got his idea. He’s trying to help us every time. It’s not easy (the style), especially at the start. We have to stick together like what we’re doing and that’s what we’re doing.”

Bissouma said the coach was “always protecting us”.

Every game when we lose or win. Like I said, he’s got a top mentality. He understands football. He knows it’s up and down. He never blames players.

“To have a coach like him is something. At the same time, with him, we are working hard.

“We want to improve every game and every training because it’s really important for us and the club. We’re all here for the club, for the same reason. It’s necessary to be together.”

Bissouma, a Mali international, played only 13 minutes of ties with AZ and Frankfurt following a string of poor displays before he starred – when Lucas Bergvall was ruled out with an ankle injury – after being required to start both matches against Bodo.

A season which started with a one-match club ban following a laughing-gas incident could finish with Bissouma being a key member of the team which ended Tottenham’s 17-year trophy drought.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (right) with Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence (left) after the Carabao Cup quarter-final match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ( PA Wire )

Quizzed on his laughing gas mishap, Bissouma said: “I don’t want to talk about that, sorry.

“Of course there’s more to come (from me). We are always here for learning, I’m still learning. This season has been hard for me because I didn’t play much.

“The most important thing is if the team does good. I’m here to work and when my time comes, I play.

“The only thing I know is you have to work hard and never give up and be ready when your team needs you. That’s what I’m always trying to do.

“We know what we have to do. We have to win this cup because for us, it’s really important. It’s an important game for us.

“As a player, it’s not coming every season. For the club, for the fans, it’s something special.”