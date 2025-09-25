Blackburn’s abandoned match against Ipswich to be replayed in full despite 1-0 scoreline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blackburn Rovers’ abandoned match against Ipswich Town will be replayed in full, the EFL Board ruled on Thursday.

The Championship clash at Ewood Park on Saturday was curtailed in the 79th minute, when heavy rainfall forced referee Steve Martin to take the players off the pitch, with the pitch unplayable.

Martin returned to test the waterlogged surface, and the match was soon abandoned. Rovers were leading 1-0, courtesy of Todd Cantwell’s second-half penalty, while Ipswich were down to 10 men after Jacob Greaves’ sending off.

Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael insisted his side being awarded three points was the “fairest thing to do”, but the EFL have decided that the match should be replayed in full, with a date and time to be confirmed.

An EFL statement in full read: “The EFL Board has today determined that the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town should be replayed in full following its abandonment on Saturday 20 September.

“The fixture was abandoned in the 79th minute after the referee had taken the players off the pitch following a sustained period of heavy rainfall, which caused the playing surface to become unplayable.

“The Board comprehensively considered all options available in accordance with the Regulations alongside representations made by both Clubs.

“It was ultimately decided by a majority that the fixture should be replayed in full. The decision follows recent precedents relating to abandoned fixtures and is intended to uphold the integrity of the League competition which should, wherever possible, be based on a complete set of fixtures played to a conclusion on the day.

“Following due consideration, the three Championship Directors abstained from the vote. The Board recognised that this was an incredibly difficult decision and agreed to consult Clubs on the best approach to the development of new guidance to be considered in the event of a match abandonment.

“A new date for the fixture will be confirmed by the respective Clubs in due course.

open image in gallery Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael said his side deserved to be awarded three points ( Getty Images )

The decision is likely to rankle with Blackburn management, not least manager Ismael.

"We've got the right to want the three points because it's the fair thing to do, especially when the opponent is down to 10,” he said before the decision, in an interview on the club’s YouTube channel.

"Eleven versus 11 is another situation. We were clearly at an advantage and the data shows that we were on the front foot since the red card.

“It's a generic problem. It's a deep problem. It's a grey area and it's put the integrity of football in danger because everyone can speculate on anything on any game or try to stop any game.

"Now there's room for speculation and influence. It's difficult to know what will be the outcome but everyone has to take the case very seriously because this case will set a precedent."