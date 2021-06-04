Joe Rankin-Costello commits his future to Blackburn

Midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello has signed a new long-term contract with Blackburn the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Rankin-Costello’s new deal will keep him at Ewood Park until at least June 2024.

The 21-year-old came through the club’s academy following his departure from Manchester United and made 16 appearances for the first team last season, despite an injury-hit campaign.

“I’m buzzing to sign long-term here as I’ve loved every minute of the six years I’ve spent here so far,” Rankin-Costello told the club website. “The plan has always been to stay here as long as I possibly could.

“Injuries have always hurt me but I really do love playing for this football club when I am fit.”