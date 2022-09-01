Blackburn sign former Chelsea youngster Clinton Mola
The centre-back came through Chelsea’s academy before moving to Stuttgart in 2020
Blackburn have completed the loan signing of former Chelsea youngster Clinton Mola.
Stuttgart defender Mola has joined Rovers on a season-long loan with the Sky Bet Championship club holding the option to buy the England Under-21 international if the switch proves successful.
Mola becomes Blackburn’s sixth summer signing under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.
The 21-year-old progressed through Chelsea’s academy but left to move to Germany in 2020 and helped Stuttgart gain promotion back to the Bundesliga in his maiden campaign at the club.
Rovers’ director of football Gregg Broughton said: “He was brave enough to go abroad at a young age to play first-team football and now comes to Rovers as a regular England international at Under-20 and Under-21 level, and with experience in the Bundesliga.
“He brings pace, ability on the ball and, most importantly, a desire to improve and fulfil his potential with our football club.”
