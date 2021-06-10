Blackpool defender Luke Garbutt signs new two-year contract at Championship club

Blackpool defender Luke Garbutt has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

Garbutt, 28, who agreed a 12-month deal when joining Blackpool from Everton last September, played a key role for the Seasiders as they secured promotion to the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Garbutt told the club’s official website: “I’m thrilled to get this over the line. With the momentum we’ve generated with the promotion and everything that’s been happening at the club over the past couple of years, it’s really exciting times here.

“Last season was such a success and we can look back on it with so much pride.

“I’m really thankful to the gaffer and the rest of the coaching staff for showing the faith in me to extend my deal and I can’t wait to continue being a part of this special journey.”

Garbutt has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Blackpool and his new contract includes an option for a further 12 months at Bloomfield Road.