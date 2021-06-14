Blackpool defender James Husband signs new two-year contract

James Husband has signed a new two-year contract with Championship newcomers Blackpool

The 27-year-old defender made 38 appearances in League One last season as Neil Critchley’s side won promotion through the play-offs.

Husband told the club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted, I’ve really enjoyed my time here to date and the victory at Wembley last month was one of the best days of my life.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the team and how hard everyone worked throughout the season, and I’m now looking forward to playing in the Championship with Blackpool next season.”

Like fellow defender Luke Garbutt, who extended his stay with the club last week, Husband’s deal includes an option for a further season.