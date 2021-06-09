Goalkeeper Stuart Moore signs new contract at Championship outfit Blackpool
There is an option for the 26-year-old to extend his deal by a further 12 months.
Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 09 June 2021 20:12
Goalkeeper Stuart Moore has agreed a new one-year contract at Blackpool
There is an option for the 26-year-old to extend his deal by a further 12 months.
Moore told the Sky Bet Championship new boys’ website: “For the team to have gained promotion at Wembley last month was a fantastic achievement.
“From the first day I joined the club the lads have been excellent and it’s a fantastic group to be a part of.”