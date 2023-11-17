Wembley celebrates life of Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of England’s Malta qualifier

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wembley celebrated the life of World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta.

Heartfelt tributes from across the footballing world poured in after Charlton’s death last month – with this the first England home game since.

The 1966 World Cup great, who scored 49 England goals in a fine career which also saw him win the European Cup with Manchester United, was remembered in a video montage introduced by Sir Geoff Hurst.

A crowd mosaic was held up during the national anthem before a moment of remembrance was held ahead of kick-off.

Both teams gathered around the centre circle as the number nine shirt so associated with Charlton was laid down before applause rang around the sold-out stadium.