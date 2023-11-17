Jump to content

Wembley celebrates life of Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of England’s Malta qualifier

The 1966 World Cup great scored 49 England goals in a fine career.

Mark Mann-Bryans
Friday 17 November 2023 20:04
A tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton is shown on screen (Nick Potts/PA)
A tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton is shown on screen (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Wembley celebrated the life of World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta.

Heartfelt tributes from across the footballing world poured in after Charlton’s death last month – with this the first England home game since.

The 1966 World Cup great, who scored 49 England goals in a fine career which also saw him win the European Cup with Manchester United, was remembered in a video montage introduced by Sir Geoff Hurst.

A crowd mosaic was held up during the national anthem before a moment of remembrance was held ahead of kick-off.

Both teams gathered around the centre circle as the number nine shirt so associated with Charlton was laid down before applause rang around the sold-out stadium.

