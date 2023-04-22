Jump to content

FA wants Bobby Moore’s missing shirt found and ‘put on display to the nation’

Moore captained England to World Cup glory against West Germany in 1966.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 22 April 2023 11:51
The Football Association has called for Bobby Moore’s World Cup winning shirt to be found and “put on display to the nation”.

Moore’s red number six jersey which he wore when he captained England to glory against West Germany in 1966 has been reported missing by his first wife, Tina, in a story published by the Daily Mail.

“If there is somebody out there who has the shirt, I appeal for them to come to us, and explain how they came about it,” Mrs Moore said.

“I would really love to get that shirt back where it belongs – with me, with my family, and with the nation, for everyone to have a chance to look at it and marvel at Bobby’s achievements.”

Moore, who played for West Ham and Fulham and was capped 108 times by England, died from bowel cancer in 1993.

The FA said: “Bobby Moore is an England hero. It would be wonderful if there was a way of finding his historic World Cup winning shirt and putting it on display for the nation.”

