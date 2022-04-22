Uefa charges Bodo/Glimt and Roma coaches with ‘serious assault’ after brawl caught on video
Roma progressed to the semi-finals but both Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and Roma’s goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos were suspended from the second leg
Uefa on Friday charged Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt’s manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma’s goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos with “serious assault” following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway this month.
Following their 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat on April 7, the Italian side’s captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said Santos had been attacked, while Knutsen accused a Roma goalkeeping coach of grabbing him by the throat.
The Independent obtained video footage of the incident after it had been submitted to Uefa as evidence.
European football’s governing body had provisionally suspended the duo and added on Friday that they had initiated disciplinary proceedings due to the coaches violating the general principles of conduct.
“The Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course,” Uefa said in a statement.
Bodo had said that they planned to report the incident to the police.
Roma won the second leg 4-0 to seal a 5-2 aggregate victory.
Reuters
