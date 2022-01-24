Irish football team Bohemians reveal Bob Marley-inspired kit

Irish football team Bohemians have revealed a new away kit inspired by Bob Marley to commemorate the reggae icon’s last-ever outdoor gig, which took place at the team’s stadium, Dalymount Park, in 1980.

The Bohs had previously released a special away kit with an image of Marley on the front in 2018 but were forced to pull it from the market following an objection by the Marley estate.

But this time the kit has been designed in collaboration with the Marley family and Universal Music Group, and features an image of Marley’s face on the front, as well as an embroidered version of the ticket used for his gig at Dalymount.

Ten per cent of the profits will be used to help purchase musical instruments and football equipment for people in asylum centres in Ireland.

Daniel Lambert, the club’s chief operating officer, said: “It brings me enormous joy to unveil this jersey today following years of work on the idea. The Marley concert at Dalymount is one of Ireland’s truly special musical events, his only ever Irish show and, sadly, his last ever outdoor one.

“His love of football is widely known to all, and that he played on our famous pitch before the concert, the same turf that some of the world’s best players have graced such as Pele, Best and Zidane is amazing.”

Promoter Pat Egan, who helped bring Marley to Dalymount in 1980, added: “I think this is a brilliant thing in terms of the memories of the day, the first major worldwide star to play an open air gig in Ireland.

“It will be an iconic shirt and help keep the Marley legend alive and well on our island. The day itself, to see him on stage in the stadium, with the huge church steeple in the background was out of this world.”