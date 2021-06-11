Declan John makes permanent Bolton switch

Bolton have signed defender Declan John on a three-year deal.

The Wales international initially joined Bolton on loan from Swansea in January and helped them return to Sky Bet League One at the first attempt.

John made 21 appearances during his spell, scoring two goals.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the club during what was a special season,” John told the club’s website.

“Feeling appreciated and wanted by Bolton Wanderers brings me huge joy and I am delighted to sign this deal,

“This club is going on a journey and I wanted to be part of it. I cannot wait to get going for next season.”