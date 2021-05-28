Bolton manager Ian Evatt signs new three-year deal

Bolton manager Ian Evatt has signed a new three-year deal.

Evatt, appointed in July 2020 following a successful spell at Barrow guided Bolton to promotion from Sky Bet League Two this season, finishing third in the table.

“The fans have welcomed me and my staff from day one and have themselves shown tremendous loyalty to the club by not only offering us total support throughout the season, even though they haven’t been able to watch us in person, but also by renewing in droves for next season,” Evatt said on the Bolton website.

“They are a special set of fans so why would I not want to show my commitment to them?

“I am very confident in what I and my staff can bring to this football club and what we achieved last season is only the beginning – there is much more to come.”

Evatt, 39, added: “I am an ambitious manager but I know that Bolton Wanderers with its history, its standing within the community and, most importantly, its fan base is also ambitious. This is the perfect club for me.”

Bolton earlier announced new 12-month deals for defender Alex Baptiste and midfielder Andrew Tutte.