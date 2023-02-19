Need a new stadium sponsor, Bolton? That’s Toughsheet

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The managing director of Bolton Wanderers’s new stadium sponsors says he hopes its dash of “schoolboy humour” will tie television pundits in knots when its name-change comes into effect this summer.

The naming rights deal with a Bolton-based recyclable building product manufacturer ensures the League One promotion hopefuls will be playing at the Toughsheet Community Stadium for the next five years.

“We’re happy to have a bit of fun with it,” Doug Mercer told the Bolton News. “Obviously the brand name is a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit schoolboy humour.

“But I can’t wait to see them try and make each other say it on Sky Sports, it’ll be a great laugh!”

Bolton say the partnership with the company, based in nearby Westhoughton, represents the largest sponsorship deal in the club’s history.

But how it will go down with fans remains to be seen. Many have already taken to social media to express misgivings only to concede: if we don’t like it, it’s Toughsheet.