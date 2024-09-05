Bolton striker suffers ‘nasty back injury’ from ‘powerful sneeze’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Bolton Wanderers striker Victor Adeboyejo has suffered a bizarre back injury after a “very powerful sneeze”.

The centre forward was absent from Ian Evatt’s squad for the EFL Trophy win over Barrow having been forced to withdraw due to discomfort in his ribcage and back.

While Evatt’s side emerged as 3-2 winners on Tuesday night, Adeboyejo’s mishap only added to an injury crisis at the League One club with many senior players out of action.

They include centre-back Will Forrester, who broke a toe falling down the stairs in August.

“Victor has been suffering with a nasty back injury and a sneeze set it off yesterday (Monday) believe it or not,” Evatt told The Bolton News. “We have had it scanned and should have the results very soon.

“[It happened in a] challenge at Charlton, he was okay at the time, but then he had a pretty hefty sneeze. Now, Victor is a powerful boy and even his sneezes are powerful.

“He felt a bit of a crack in between his ribs and we are hopeful it is just a cartilage or muscular issue but until we had a good look at the scan we won’t know. I have to start having a long look at myself when players start getting injured sneezing. That is just the way things seem to be going at the moment, but we have to deal with it.”

Adeboyejo registered ten times in the league last campaign and was linked with a summer move away from the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The 26-year-old scored his only goal of the new season in the opening day win over Leyton Orient.