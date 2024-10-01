Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Celtic travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund in the second game of their Champions League league phase campaign on Tuesday night.

The Scottish champions face Dortmund off the back of dominant starts in domestic and European competitions, with the Hoops sitting top of the Scottish Premiership and second in the Champions League table after an impressive 5-1 opening win over Slovan Bratislava.

And they travel to Germany to face a Dortmund side who have been in mixed form at the start of their season, with Nuri Sahin’s team sitting fifth in the Bundesliga after a 4-2 win over Bochum and a 5-1 loss to Stuttgart in their last two matches.

Nevertheless, Dortmund were last season’s beaten Champions League finalists for a reason, and they started their European campaign with a more coimvincing performance – a 3-0 win over Club Brugge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Dortmund vs Celtic?

Dortmund vs Celtic kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 1 October at the BVB Stadion Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team News

Celtic have no new injury concerns after their big win over St Johnstone, though American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers missed that game and is a doubt for the trip to Germany.

In defence, Auston Trusty could deputise for his compatriot, while in midfield, Rodgers may turn to Reo Hatate to start as he did against Bratislava.

In arttack, Daizen Maeda, Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn and Kyogo Furuhashi seem to have cemented their status as Celtic’s starting front three.

Dortmund did not pick up any injuries in their last match either, though there are still doubts over the fitness of Marcel Sabitzer.

Among the forwards, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Serhou Guirassy seem to have cemented their own places in the starting eleven, with English youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens likely to start if Sabitzer is absent.

Pascal Gross and Emre Can will likely anchor midfield, while Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton and Julian Ryerson are the stalwarts in the defence.

Predicted lineups

Dortmund XI: Kobel; Couto, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Can, Gross; Adeyemi, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Guirassy.

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Bernardo; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Odds

Dortmund 2/5

Draw 11/4

Celtic 9/2

Prediction

Despite Celtic’s recent dominance in the league and Scottish cups, Dortmund should have far too much for the away side in attack. Expect a resilient Celtic performance in a raucous Westfalenstadion, though it will likely end up fairly one-sided. Dortmund 3-1 Celtic.

