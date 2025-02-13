Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Botafogo defender Alexander Barboza had a front tooth knocked out by Flamengo centre back Cleiton with a blindside punch in a brawl between players at the end of a heated Rio de Janeiro derby in the Carioca Championship at the Maracana.

At the end of Flamengo's 1-0 home win over Copa Libertadores and Brazilian league champions Botafogo on Wednesday, Barboza and Bruno Henrique started an argument that resulted in the Argentine centre-back shoving Flamengo's Brazilian winger to the ground, sparking a mass brawl.

After coaching staff from both sides tied to calm the situation down, Barboza went after Bruno Henrique and, after missing with a punch, was hit in the face by Flamengo's substitute defender Cleiton.

open image in gallery Alexander Barboza had a tooth knocked out ( Getty Images )

Barboza, named the best defender in South America last season and a starter in the 2024 Copa Libertadores' team of the year following Botafogo's remarkable double campaign, left the field bleeding and missing a front tooth.

Barboza was shown a straight red card while Cleiton, Bruno Henrique and their Flamengo teammate Gerson were also sent off following the melee that continued in the tunnel, with Rio's military police intervening to control the players.

It was an ill-tempered match between the city rivals, with Botafogo's players complaining to the referee midway through the first half that midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz had elbowed winger Matheus Martins in the face, asking for a red card.

However, referee Bruno Correia gave only a yellow card and VAR did not consider it worthy of a review.

open image in gallery The brawl came at the end of a heated derby ( Getty Images )

Flamengo defender Leo Ortiz headed the winner in the second half to lift Flamengo to top spot on 17 points. Botafogo, who visit Argentina next week to play Copa Sudamericana champions Racing Club in the first leg of the Recopa, are sixth on 12.

Reuters