Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bournemouth have appointed Andoni Iraola as their new head coach after the surprise sacking of Gary O’Neil.

The 40-year-old Spaniard was a free agent after leaving Rayo Vallecano following the end of a season when he took them to 11th place in La Liga.

Iraola, who led Vallecano to promotion from the Spanish second division in his first season at the helm, 2020-21, led them into the top five of La Liga in February.

Bournemouth believe Iraola, who was a target for Leeds after they sacked Jesse Marsch, will establish them in the Premier League and suit the signings they want to make.

“We’re so excited to welcome Andoni to the club,” owner and chairman Bill Foley said. “With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly.

“He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision. His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive, and we’re confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter.

“We have identified a number of targets in the transfer market, which along with our January additions will supplement our strong playing squad to give Andoni the best chance to consolidate our Premier League status and keep progressing.”

O’Neil was dismissed despite keeping Bournemouth up in his first managerial post, and after taking over when the previous manager, Scott Parker, had lost 9-0 to Liverpool.