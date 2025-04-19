Bournemouth held to goalless draw by 10-man Crystal Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth brought up a club record Premier League points tally but would have wanted more after playing out a goalless draw at 10-man Crystal Palace.

The contest rarely found a flow and by the time it concluded referee Sam Barrott had issued nine yellow cards.

Two of those were to Palace defender Chris Richards, who was controversially dismissed late in the first half.

The result took the Cherries on to 49 points, but with their European ambitions fading they will be disappointed not to have capitalised on the man advantage.

Daniel Munoz, who this week extended his stay at Selhurst Park until 2028, looked to get Palace up and running early on when he sent in a low cross for the sliding Jean-Philippe Mateta, who could not connect, although the offside flag was raised regardless.

Bournemouth then won a corner, but Dean Huijsen seemed surprised when the ball came to him and Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson was able to get it under control.

Henderson was called into action in the 20th minute with a comfortable save from Dango Ouattara’s low effort and was there again to keep out the Burkina Faso international’s header later on.

Ismaila Sarr was tugged down by Alex Scott with 10 minutes remaining in the first half to earn a free-kick in a dangerous central position, but Eberechi Eze fired straight into the wall.

Richards was then sent off for his second yellow on the stroke of half time, Barrott determining he had done enough after getting entangled with Justin Kluivert.

It sparked protests from the incredulous hosts, who felt the American had been unfairly punished after Scott, who had also already been booked, escaped a second yellow of his own in the earlier Sarr incident.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner swapped Eze for midfielder Jefferson Lerma after the break, while Lewis Cook replaced Scott.

Bournemouth won a free-kick just before the hour mark, but the floated delivery came at too difficult an angle for Milos Kerkez to take advantage at the far post, while the hosts could not create anything from a corner shortly after.

Ouattara brought a save from Henderson at his bottom left corner with just over 20 minutes remaining before the Cherries enjoyed a fruitless spell deep inside the Eagles’ half.

The hosts, who had beaten arch-rivals Brighton at Selhurst Park earlier this month with nine men, continued to cling on and earned back-to-back corners, but they could not add to their joint-leading 14 Premier League goals from set-pieces.

Bournemouth survived a goalmouth scramble with less than 10 minutes remaining and committed bodies inside Palace’s penalty area late on but could not find the finishing touch in four minutes of added time.