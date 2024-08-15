Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bournemouth agree deal to sign striker Evanilson for club record fee

The Cherries are looking to replace outgoing striker Dominic Solanke

Callum Rice-Coates
Thursday 15 August 2024 18:14
Comments
Evanilson in action for Porto
Evanilson in action for Porto (Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Bournemouth are set to complete the club-record signing of Porto striker Evanilson after agreeing a deal worth £40.2m, according to reports.

The Brazil international is set to undergo a medical before finalising the switch to the Premier League club, whose previous record signing was the £25m transfer of midfielder Jefferson Lerma from Levante in 2018.

Bournemouth have moved quickly to replace Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham for £65m last week.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was also reportedly a target for the Cherries, but they instead opted to pursue Evanilson. The 24-year-old scored 25 goals for Porto in all competitions last season, including four in seven Champions League appearances.

He was selected for the Brazil squads at the Copa America and Olympics this year and has two international caps to his name so far.

Bournemouth will be looking to build on a positive 2023-24 season under Andoni Iraola, who guided his team to an impressive 12th-place finish after a difficult start.

Solanke was instrumental, scoring 19 league goals in an attack-minded team, but the hope will be that Evanilson can fill the void left by the England international.

The Cherries begin their Premier League season with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in