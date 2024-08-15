Bournemouth agree deal to sign striker Evanilson for club record fee

Support truly

Bournemouth are set to complete the club-record signing of Porto striker Evanilson after agreeing a deal worth £40.2m, according to reports .

The Brazil international is set to undergo a medical before finalising the switch to the Premier League club, whose previous record signing was the £25m transfer of midfielder Jefferson Lerma from Levante in 2018.

Bournemouth have moved quickly to replace Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham for £65m last week.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was also reportedly a target for the Cherries, but they instead opted to pursue Evanilson. The 24-year-old scored 25 goals for Porto in all competitions last season, including four in seven Champions League appearances.

He was selected for the Brazil squads at the Copa America and Olympics this year and has two international caps to his name so far.

Bournemouth will be looking to build on a positive 2023-24 season under Andoni Iraola, who guided his team to an impressive 12th-place finish after a difficult start.

Solanke was instrumental, scoring 19 league goals in an attack-minded team, but the hope will be that Evanilson can fill the void left by the England international.

The Cherries begin their Premier League season with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.