Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Gary O’Neil ‘really happy’ with his role at Bournemouth

The former midfielder is in temporary charge of the Cherries

Andy Hampson
Thursday 06 October 2022 17:21
Comments
Gary O’Neil insists there is no rush for his Bournemouth future to be resolved (Scott Wilson/PA)
Gary O’Neil insists there is no rush for his Bournemouth future to be resolved (Scott Wilson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil insists he is happy to wait patiently for his future to be resolved.

O’Neil will take charge of his fifth match since Scott Parker was sacked in August as the Cherries host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

The former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder has made it clear he would like the job permanently but a decision is yet to be made by the club.

Speaking at a press conference, the 39-year-old said: “I aim to manage a football team permanently – that has always been my goal since I started coaching.

“The more I do this, obviously the better I’m going to get at it, but it doesn’t change my outlook on what’s going on here.

Recommended

“I’m really, really happy with the situation as it is and happy to take it game by game.”

O’Neil has transformed the mood at the promoted club since stepping up from the role of first-team coach following the 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool in August.

The team are unbeaten in the four games since and O’Neil has been linked with manager’s jobs in the Championship.

Leaving the Vitality Stadium, however, is not something he is considering at the moment.

He said: “I’ve been here a relatively long time in football, so I feel at home here because I’ve been here for 18 months.

“I get along great with everybody from upstairs to the guys that we work closely with over in the pavilion on the training ground. I love it here and am in no rush to get away.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in