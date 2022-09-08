Jump to content
Gary O’Neil open to taking Bournemouth manager’s job permanently

O’Neil has replaced Scott Parker on a temporary basis

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 08 September 2022 17:29
Gary O’Neil has expressed his interest in taking on the Bournemouth job full-time (Scott Wilson/PA)
(Scott Wilson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Gary O’Neil has indicated his interest in taking on the Bournemouth job full-time as he prepares his side to face Brighton on Saturday.

O’Neil has earned his side four points from his first two games in charge since he replaced Scott Parker in the wake of the Cherries’ humiliating 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The 39-year-old will be up against another caretaker manager in Andrew Crofts on Saturday following Graham Potter’s swift exit to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

O’Neil said: “I think it’s an unbelievable club run by good people and of course, if somebody asked me around that (becoming manager) it would always be a consideration.

“I still feel like I’m on a journey, it’s nine years since I started my coaching badges with a view to being a manager – I’ve always wanted to be a manager.

“Whether that needs to be now or the timeframe around that, I’m not so specific on. Things have gone our way and hopefully will continue to do so on Saturday. Then we’ll look forward and see where we are.”

