Bournemouth striker Evanilson has Manchester United red card overturned

Bournemouth striker Evanilson is available to feature in Saturday’s Premier League game at Arsenal after having a three-match ban overturned following his red card against Manchester United.

The Brazilian was dismissed in the 70th minute of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with United at the Vitality Stadium following a challenge on Noussair Mazraoui.

His suspension was removed after a successful claim of wrongful dismissal by the Cherries.

In addition to this weekend’s visit to the Gunners, Bournemouth’s club-record signing had been set to miss a home game against Aston Villa and a trip to Manchester City.

“An independent regulatory commission has removed Evanilson’s three-match ban following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal,” read a statement from the Football Association.

“The AFC Bournemouth forward was sent off during the Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Sunday, 27 April, for serious foul play.”

Evanilson, who cost an initial £31.7million from Porto last summer, was originally shown a yellow card by referee Peter Bankes for his foul on Mazraoui.

But, following intervention from VAR John Brooks, the punishment was upgraded to red after Bankes watched replays of the incident on a pitch-side monitor.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and captain Adam Smith were both booked for protesting, while home supporters vented their displeasure.

Iraola then criticised the decision at his post-match press conference, saying Evanilson had slipped into the challenge while asking to be able to review the VAR process.

The dismissal proved costly for Bournemouth as United striker Rasmus Hojlund equalised in the sixth minute of added time, cancelling out Antoine Semenyo’s first-half goal, which was assisted by Evanilson.

With four games to go, the result left the south coast club 10th in the table – a point adrift of both Fulham and Brighton as they chase European qualification.

“I’m frustrated, for us it’s two points that are massive, big consequences,” said Iraola.

“Now the repercussions are bigger because you don’t have time to recover these points and it’s two points that for us are very costly.”