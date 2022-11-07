Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jack Stacey treating Bournemouth’s Everton double-header as two separate games

Both teams are expected to make changes from respective weekend defeats but Stacey insists they have to focus on the cup tie first.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 07 November 2022 17:27
Bournemouth’s Jack Stacey is looking forward to the challenge of facing Everton twice in five days (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bournemouth’s Jack Stacey is looking forward to the challenge of facing Everton twice in five days (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Bournemouth defender Jack Stacey admits there is a psychological battle to be won as they prepare to face Everton twice in five days.

A quirk of the fixture list means the Carabao Cup third-round draw pitted the Cherries against Frank Lampard’s side in the week before their Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Both teams are expected to make changes from respective weekend defeats but Stacey insists they have to focus on the cup tie first.

Asked how they approached the double-header, he told the Daily Echo: “I think two separate games.

“I think if you look at it, if you compare the starting XI from Tuesday to Saturday from both teams, they will probably be very different.

Recommended

“But the club is the same, so maybe there’s an element of a psychological battle.

“But, yeah, we’re just approaching (the cup) game as what it is.”

Former Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic could be lining up against his old club if, as expected, Jordan Pickford is rested.

Stacey knows the quality the 35-year-old can bring even though he has been restricted to just three appearances since March as Pickford’s back-up.

Begovic played a big part in the club reaching the play-offs in 2021, where they lost to eventual winners Brentford before making their way back to the top flight the following season.

“That Championship season, he was top notch for us really, and a great guy as well, a great professional,” he added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in