Antoine Semenyo at the double as Bournemouth finish with win over Leicester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth arrested their end-of-season slump to beat Leicester 2-0 on the final day and ensure a top-half finish.

Antoine Semenyo struck twice to clinch victory on what was otherwise a fairly forgettable afternoon.

This is Bournemouth’s best-ever Premier League season, but somehow it has not felt like it lately. As recently as the end of February, they were fifth in the league, eyes firmly fixed on the Champions League places.

But just two wins from 12 games before the visit of relegated Leicester extinguished any hope of a first-ever European campaign for the Cherries next season.

Since being relegated at the end of April, Leicester’s form has been good, with the Foxes having taken seven of the last nine points available to them.

Here they were bright and ought to have gone ahead when Oliver Skipp wasted a good sight of goal. Soon afterwards, Bournemouth’s Evanilson dragged a shot just beyond the far post in the game’s first chances.

Bournemouth gained momentum and David Brooks soon saw his volley saved by Jakub Stolarczyk after Tyler Adams’ cross had reached him at the far post.

As expected, the intensity was hardly fierce at the Vitality Stadium for a final-day fixture with nothing riding on it. Skipp did have the ball in the net for Leicester after half an hour, but Kasey McAteer was offside in the build-up.

Five minutes before half-time, Conor Coady brought down Evanilson right on the edge of the area as he threatened to race clear. From the resulting free-kick, Stolarczyk saved superbly low to his left to keep the scores level.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Bournemouth maintained their pressure after the break and were denied by another superb save from Stolarczyk and he pushed Tavernier’s curling shot past the post.

Leicester’s supporters were spending the afternoon voicing their anger at the club’s board, in particular director of football Jon Rudkin.

It was then Bournemouth’s turn to see a goal ruled out, with the ball having gone out of play on the way to Daniel Jebbison who volleyed in at the far post.

Finally the deadlock was broken and it came following a Bournemouth corner. Justin Kluivert dinked the ball to the far post where Illya Zabarnyi towered a header back into the six-yard box with Semenyo waiting to stab it home.

There was a standing ovation for Real Madrid-bound Dean Huijsen who came off the bench for the final 13 minutes to say farewell to the Bournemouth supporters.

Huijsen had a hand in Semenyo’s second goal, winning the ball back on the edge of the Leicester penalty area to allow the Ghana international to pick his spot and score.