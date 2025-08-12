PSG sign Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi for reported £54.5m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris St Germain have completed the signing of defender Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth.

The Ukraine international has agreed a five-year contract with the European champions in a deal reportedly worth an initial £54.5million, plus £2.6m in performance-related add-ons.

Zabarnyi, 22, joined the Cherries in January 2023 from Dynamo Kyiv and went on to make 86 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions.

“I’m very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, the best club in the world, with the best project,” he told the Ligue 1 club’s website.

“I am here to give everything I have on the pitch and I’m looking forward to making my debut and meeting the fans.”

Zabarnyi is the third first-choice defender to leave Bournemouth this summer following the departure of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid for £50m and Milos Kerkez’s move to Liverpool in a £40m deal.

During his time on the south coast, he played an instrumental role in back-to-back record-breaking finishes by helping Andoni Iraola’s team twice surpass the club’s highest points total in the Premier League.

The Kiev-born centre-back, who has 49 international caps, was voted the Cherries’ supporters’ player of the season for the 2023-24 campaign.

PSG won the Champions League for the first time in May after beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final in Munich.

Luis Enrique’s French champions, who have also added goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier to their squad during the current transfer window, face Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday before beginning their domestic title defence on Sunday away to Nantes.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “Illia is a talented international player and a great professional.

“He will make a major contribution to everything that we are building long-term at Paris Saint-Germain.”