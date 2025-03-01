Bournemouth move into FA Cup quarter-finals after shoot-out win over Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth progressed through to the FA Cup quarter-finals for only the third time in their history after a rollercoaster 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Wolves.

The fifth-round tie at Vitality Stadium was full of drama with Evanilson’s 30th-minute opener followed by VAR controversy as Milos Kerkez had a second ruled out for offside after an eight-minute check.

Matheus Cunha levelled for Wolves with a second-half stunner to force extra-time, but later lost his head in a moment of madness as referee Sam Barrott sent him off for violent conduct.

Further punishment could come Cunha’s way after he repeatedly clashed with Kerkez before penalties followed and after Matt Doherty missed when he had the chance to send Wolves through, Boubacar Traore hit the crossbar and it allowed Luis Sinisterra to fire Andoni Iraola’s men into the last eight

The Cherries started like a train as Marcus Taverner fired over before Kerkez dragged wide.

Wolves talisman Cunha faced boos from the outset, but almost silenced the home crowd when he picked out Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who had a curled effort deflected off target.

It lifted the visitors as Rayan Ait-Nouri was denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga before Jorgen Strand Larsen poked wide.

Back came the Cherries as Alex Scott had a shot headed away before the hosts’ took the lead in the 30th minute.

James Hill chipped into the path of Antoine Semenyo and while a slightly out-of-position Sam Johnstone parried his shot, Evanilson tapped home on his first start since a two-month lay-off with a broken metatarsal.

The opener was followed five minutes later as Kerkez bundled in David Brooks’ corner at the back post but chants of Wembley were soon replaced by VAR frustration.

A lengthy delay of around eight minutes occurred as VAR officials Timothy Wood and Darren England firstly deliberated on whether the ball had hit the hand of Kerkez or Huijsen on the line.

Referee Barrott spoke with both coaches during the VAR review as the semi-automated offside system, being used in English football for the first time this weekend, was down before the goal was eventually ruled out for Huijsen being offside.

The decision was announced by referee Barrott to a bemused crowd, but there was still time for another Bournemouth effort to be disallowed.

Evanilson played in Kerkez and he squared for Scott, who inexplicably miscued his shot up onto his hand with the goal gaping and it stayed 1-0 at half-time.

Further controversy was around the corner as not long after Joao Gomes sent a half-volley over, Wolves levelled on the hour mark.

It was all about Cunha as he controlled Santiago Beuno’s pass before he let fly with a dipping and swerving strike from 30 yards that left Kepa with no chance.

As Cunha trotted off to accept the adulation of the away crowd, Bournemouth boss Iraola made the VAR gesture after Evanilson was not given a foul in the build-up.

No review was forthcoming but it was required two minutes later when Huijsen caught Larsen, but no red card was issued.

Toti made a vital interception moments later to deny Evanilson from Tavernier’s cross before Iraola introduced Justin Kluivert and Dango Ouattara.

The Cherries continued to press for a winner as Huijsen headed over and Kluivert was thwarted by Johnstone before Semenyo whipped an effort just wide in the final exchanges to ensure extra-time was required.

A similar pattern remained as Tavernier, Semenyo, Huijsen and Tyler Adams failed with pot shots, with Wolves happy to soak up pressure.

Daniel Jebbison was sent on by Iraola and almost made himself an instant hero, but Toti cleared his shot off the line before Johnstone produced flying saves to deny headers from Sinisterra and Lewis Cook.

Just as penalties were on the horizon, more drama occurred as Cunha had a moment of madness and received a red card.

After Cunha had been flagged offside, Kerkez tried to get the ball and was grabbed around the neck by Wolves’ stand-in captain before he pushed his head into the face of the Bournemouth left-back.

Pereira tried to pull Cunha away before substituted Nelson Semedo intervened, but referee Barrott sent off the forward, who also clashed with team-mate Daniel Bentley as he was ushered down the tunnel.

Spot-kicks did follow and after Johnstone saved Huijsen’s effort, Doherty had the chance to put Wolves through but dragged wide.

Traore hit the crossbar with Wolves’ next penalty and Sinisterra smashed home from 12 yards to book Bournemouth’s place in the quarter-finals.