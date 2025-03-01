Bournemouth and Wolves endure seven-minute FA Cup delay in latest VAR farce

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FA Cup fifth round tie between Bournemouth and Wolves provided the latest embarrassing VAR incident as fans at the Vitality Stadium were left waiting for seven minutes before seeing a second goal chalked off for the Cherries.

Fans were heard chanting “It's not football anymore” and “This is embarrassing” as officials repeatedly looked at replays to decide whether there had been any infringements in the lead up to the goal.

Dean Huijsen had bundled the ball into the back of the net after Milos Kerkez had headed a corner back across goal, but replays suggested Huijsen may have been offside, while the ball may also have come off the defender’s arm.

The semi-automated offside technology, which is being used in English football for the first time this weekend, is believed to have failed, so officials were forced to manually draw the lines for the offside as has been practice up to this point.

However, this led to a lengthy delay as officials were unable to provide a concrete answer for seven minutes before referee Sam Barrott led captains Nelson Semedo and Lewis Cook to the touchline to speak with their managers.

Moments later, Barrott finally ruled out the goal for offside, provoking more frustration from the home fans.

VAR was required again before the end of the second half as Alex Scott tapped in, but thankfully it was an altogether more simple decision for Barrott as he had spotted a handball from Scott which VAR quickly cleared.