Chorley seek to become the ‘next Wrexham’ with Boyzone discussions

Former members of Boyzone and Westlife are in talks to become the newest celebrity investors in British football, at non-League Chorley.

The national league side announced that Boyzone are “part of ongoing discussions that could potentially see them becoming the face of the football club”.

Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy as well as former Westlife member Brian McFadden will be in attendance for the club’s FA Trophy match against Solihull on Saturday, the chief operating officer of the club, Tom Clarke said.

“We’re looking at continuing some ongoing negotiations in relation to their involvement with the club and ultimately becoming a shareholder within the club and the face of Chorley Football Club effectively,” Clarke said on BBC Sport Lancashire

He added: “They’ve got really excited about it and that’s what will bring the guys down on Saturday to come and watch our FA Trophy game against Solihull with ongoing negotiations.

“We would be hoping to see them at a lot of home games going forwards.”

The club said in a statement: “This is a game-changer that has the potential to bring our town into the limelight like never before, generating a buzz and publicity that will shine a bright light on Chorley.”

Chorley were hit by a winding up petition by HM Revenue and Customs, just nine months after the club were taken over by Reset Events Ltd.

The move comes after Robbie Williams was unveiled as president of boyhood club Port Vale, and Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of Wrexham has been well-documented, the club have since moved into the football league, and are the subjects of a Disney+ documentary following the rise.