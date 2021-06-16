Kian Scales extends Bradford stay

Kian Scales has signed a new two-year deal with Bradford

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances in his debut season for the Bantams last campaign and the new contract will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Scales scored his first goal for City in a 2-1 win over Colchester in March, a strike which saw him win the club’s goal of the month award.

The midfielder told Bradford’s website: “I am buzzing to have signed for another two years.

“I managed to get quite a few games in my first year as a professional, but still feel I have a lot more to learn and prove, so the security of two more years gives me a great opportunity to do that.”