Jorge Sikora signs one-year contract extension with Bradford

Bradford youngster Jorge Sikora has signed a one-year contract extension with the League Two club.

The 19-year-old defender, a graduate of the club’s academy, made his first league start on the final day of the season against a Morecambe side managed by new Bantams boss Derek Adams.

Adams told the club’s website: “Jorge is one of many promising young players we are delighted to have in the squad ahead of next season.

“I got a good look at him on the final day of the regular season when he played against my Morecambe side, and was impressed by what I saw.”

Sikora said: “I was delighted to get the phone call saying my contract would be extended. It is all tunnel vision ahead of next year now.

“I have been here since the under-13s and came through with the likes of Finn Cousin-Dawson, Kian Scales and Reece Staunton. There is a clear pathway to the first team from the academy, and I am pleased to have been able to step up with them.”